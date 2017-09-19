Iqbal says security committee not unaware of any possible threat to country

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday that the Cabinet’s national security committee was not unaware of any possible serious threat to the country.

Speaking in the Senate meeting held under the chairmanship of Raza Rabbani, the minister said that state institutions were well aware of the situation, denying any four-member forum, where such threats are discussed.

He cleared that the national security committee was the highest forum to discuss such threats.

There is no such “information which a person could have in personal capacity, he added.

On the occasion, PPP Senator Aitzaz Ahsan recalled Nisar Ali Khan’s statement in which he had talked of possible threats to the country.