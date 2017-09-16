Iqbal says some institutions overstepping into parliament?s domain

ISLAMABAD: The interior minister has said that some institutions had been attempting to overstep into the domain of parliament to discredit the house.

Terming the parliament as a center of hope for over 200 million people, Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a presser here on Saturday said that house was not an orphanage.

Speaking about the Independence Cup, the federal minister paid tribute to the members of World X1 for visiting Pakistan.

The three-game competition was not just cricket but a commitment of the Pakistani nation, who had made a resolve to retain Quaid’s Pakistan by defeating terrorism.