Iqbal says will welcome peaceful politics in country

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday that peaceful politics would be welcomed, however, anti-state elements would be dealt with iron fist to save the country.

Chairing a meeting held to review law and situation in Karachi, the interior minister said no one would be allowed to harm peace in the city, which is backbone of the country’s economy.

Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed briefed the interior minister on the Karachi’s law and situation.

Iqbal appreciated the services rendered by the paramilitary force for maintaining peace in the port city.

The meeting was attended by high officials of Sindh Rangers and interior ministry.