Ishaq Dar summoned to appear today before JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to appear before the JIT on Monday (today) for inquiry regarding his affidavit in the Panama Case and offshore companies of Sharif Family.

The decisions of summoning Ishaq Dar was taken in the JIT meeting which was chaired by Wajid Zia on Sunday.

Dar will be appearing before the JIT at 3 pm. Today. He will be appearing before the Supreme Court-constituted committee for the first time.

However, the finance minister was also summoned twice earlier but he did not appear due to his official engagements.