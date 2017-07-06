Islamabad airport: Nisar takes notice of FIA official?s misbehave with Afghan women

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of misbehave with two Afghan women by an FIA official at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

The interior minister directed to arrest the assistant director of FIA for ‘misbehaving with two Afghan women at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

Later, the FIA official was arrested and a case was registered against him.

The interior minister said suspension and initiation of inquiry against the assistant director of FIA was not enough. Nisar warned of strict action against the officials found misbehaving with passengers.

He asked the FIA officials to meet with people in a polite way.