Jamaat-e-Islami invites Ayesha Gulalai to join its ranks

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan has invited former PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai, who leveled scathing allegations against Imran Khan and quit the party, to join its ranks.

President JI Youth Wing FATA, Shahjahan Afridi telephoned Gulalai and invited her to join the religious party.

He said Jamaat-e-Islami is the only party where women are respected the most.

JI MNA Aysha Syed also visited Gulalai’s residence and formally invited her to join them.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Gulalai has said that all options are open before her and she would made her future line of action public very soon.

However, she looked inclined to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying Nawaz Sharif is a respectable person for her.