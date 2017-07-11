Jammers, special security for Chinese working on CPEC in Sindh

KARACHI: A high level meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair on Tuesday reviewed security of Chinese nationals working on various CPEC projects in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is very important for the country, therefore, security of Chinese workforce is necessary.

CM Murad said jammers will be installed on the traveling route of Chinese. He directed the police to provide special security to the Chinese caravans.

He apprised the meeting work on eleven CPEC projects is underway.