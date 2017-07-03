Jamshed Dasti released from jail

SARGODHA: Member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti was released from jail after an anti-terrorism court on Monday granted him bail in hate speech case.

ATC Judge Tariq Raheem approved the bail plea against surety bonds of Rs 100,000 after Dasti’s lawyers completed their argument and adjourned the hearing till July 13.

The case against Dasti was registered in Muzaffargarh’s Civil Line Police station.

A large number of his supporters were present outside the court as the court approved the bail plea.

On June 29, several TV channels highlighted a video clip of MNA Dasti wherein he was accusing police of brutality during his custody and claiming that no food had been served to him from last six-days.

In a video broadcast, the MNA with tears rolling down cheeks pleaded for help through the grilled windows of a prison vehicle.

The agitated Dasti claimed that he had been severely beaten by police, alleging that rats and scorpions were often released into his jail cell as a means of torturing him.