Japanese Ambassador calls on Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai on Monday, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi and matters of mutual interest with focus on regional security were discussed during the meeting.

The Japanese ambassador appreciated efforts and sacrifices of Pakistani people and Army against terrorism. He also expressed his Government’s desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all fields.

COAS thanked the ambassador and expressed hope that Japan will continue to play a positive role towards peace and stability in the region.