Jemima chants ?Gone Nawaz Gone? on Sharif disqualification

LONDON: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in her reaction to disqualification of Nawaz Sharif has tweeted “Gone Nawaz Gone”.

In her tweets, Jemima said, “No civilian PM of Pakistan has ever completed full five years term. InshaAllah the next one will.”

In a reply to breaking news about Nawaz Sharif disqualification, the former wife of PTI chief said, “Good riddance! Still today spewing out those same, tired, old Zionist conspiracy theories that blighted my life in Pakistan 20 years ago.”  

