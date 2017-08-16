JI dismisses propaganda campaign against its chief on social media

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami on Wednesday strongly dismissed the propaganda campaign being carried out against its chief on social media.

JI Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Ameer Mushtaq Ahmed Khan speaking to Geo News termed the ‘illegal appointment letters’ being attributed to JI chief Sirajul Haq on the social media as part of propaganda campaign against the JI chief.

He said the local MPAs have the authority to appoint ‘Naib Qasid’.

The JI chief used to write only rules and regulations in the letters, he explained.

He added that neither Sirajul Haq owns any offshore company nor is facing any such case in the court of law.

The JI chief is ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Amin’, he further said.

The JI provincial chief said the ongoing propaganda campaign is a counter attack for challenging the champions of corruption.