JI invitation to Gulalai evokes strong response from PTI

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has raised concerns over Jamaat-e-Islami’s invitation to former PTI member, Ayesha Gulalai, to join their party and has asked for clarification on the issue.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch had offered, estranged PTI MNA Gulalai, to join their ranks after she quit the party accusing PTI Chairman Imran Khan of sexual harassment.

The PTI, which is ruling the Khyber Pakhtwnkha coalition government, was unhappy with its ally on the matter. ‘The JI should come clean on this matter we will take up this issue with its Chief Siraj-ul-Haq,’ said Naeem-ul-Haq during his visit to Peshawar.

Responding to this, Baloch said every patriotic Pakistani is welcome to join us, including Ayesha Gulalai. There’s no such formal invitation to the former PTI member, he said adding that her allegations must be probed at a competent forum and details be shared with the public.

Naeem-ul-haq noted that Pakistani politics have taken a ‘new and shameful direction, this mudslinging needs to stop and instead, national issues should be focused’.

He also sympathized with Ayesha Ahad, former wife of Hamza Shahbaz, saying she also deserved justice and the PTI will fight her case.