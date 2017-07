ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JI) has asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to file a reference against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz.

According to Geo News, the JIT has found disparities between the wealth and known source of income of the respondents.

The JIT submitted it 256-page report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan two months after it was formed in the light of Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order in Panama Papers case.