JIT has no evidence against me, my family: Hussain Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: After appearing before the Joint Investigation Team, Hussain Nawaz, the son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Tuesday that the JIT had no evidence against him and his family as they had done nothing wrong.

Speaking to media, he said that there was no need to summon him six times as the questions he had been asked could be posed in just two sittings.

How can they find evidence against us when we had done nothing wrong or illegal, he questioned?

He said it was our family’s consensus decision to extend cooperation to the JIT.

The JIT will submit the report to the Supreme Court after completion, he said.

I still stand by my statement made the day one that they will not find evidence against me and my family simply because we had committed no crime, Hussain added.

“I don’t know what’s going here,” he maintained.

To a question, he said that he was not aware if the JIT members had left for Qatar.

“We would not let this case to become the plane hijacking case, “ Hussain Nawaz said.