JIT member Irfan Mangi submits show cause notice reply to NAB

ISLAMABAD: Joint Investigation Team (JIT) member Irfan Mangi on Saturday submitted a reply to the show cause notice, issued by the National Accountability Bureau.

The JIT member, in the reply, requested NAB to keep the show cause notice pending or withdraw it until the investigation team completes its task.

Currently I am busy with discharging duties as a member of JIT, he added. I have investigation experience of 14 years before joining the NAB and also honoured with three gold medals over performance.

Mangi said that he bagged first position both in the Sindh Public Service Commission and the Federal Public Service Commission.

A copy of the reply has also been dispatched to JIT Chairman Wajid Zia.

Earlier, Irfan Naeem Mangi, was issued a show-cause notice for ‘removal from service’ on April 25 by the NAB and astonishingly simply two days later an official who was under notice facing removal from service was recommended for inclusion in the important JIT on April 27.

Mangi was given a show-cause notice on April 25, 2017 on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan because his recruitment was illegal because he was not even qualified for being under-educated and having less experience for the position he was appointed on.