JIT report: PM Nawaz chairs special consultative meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held a party’s special consultative session, chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, here on Monday.

The special consultative session was held in light of the submission of JIT report to the Supreme Court.

During the meeting, legal experts briefed the prime minister on the Supreme Court hearing, in which the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted its final probe report into the Sharif family’s money trail.

Federal ministers, advisers and senior members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked by the Supreme Court to probe the offshore properties of Sharif Family has submitted its final report before the three-member Special Bench of the apex court on Monday.

The Joint Investigation Team (JI) has asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan to file a reference against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz.

According to Geo News, the JIT has found disparities between the wealth and known source of income of the respondents.