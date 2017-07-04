JIT summons NAB chief on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team has summoned National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamaruz Zaman Chaudhry to appear before it on Wednesday.

Sources said that the JIT had summoned the NAB chief to appear before it on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 2pm.

Earlier, Hussain Nawaz, the son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, appeared before the JIT on Tuesday.

After appearing before the Joint Investigation Team, he said the JIT had no evidence against him and his family as they had done nothing wrong.

Hussain Nawaz said that there was no need to summon him six times as the questions he had been asked could be posed in just two sittings.

How can they find evidence against us when we had done nothing wrong or illegal, he questioned?

He said it was our family’s consensus decision to extend cooperation to the JIT.