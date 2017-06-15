JIT summons PM?s son-in-law Capt Safdar on 24th

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Wednesday summoned PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of the prime minister, to appear before it on June 24.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

PM Nawaz’s appearance before the JIT would be the first occasion when a sitting prime minister appears before any investigative agency.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to appear before the JIT team at 11am today.

The JIT has also summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 17.