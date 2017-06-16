JIT taping Prime Minister House phones, Supreme Court told

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team probing the allegations of corruption and money laundering against the ruling family has been accused of taping phones of Prime Minister House in response submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the allegations leveled by the body against some state institutions.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali, who submitted the response, said taping of PM House phones was not permissible under the law.

He alleged JIT staff was also responsible of leaking the summons issued to the prime minister asking him to appear before the team.

The Attorney General also denied that the Prime Minister House was pressuring witnesses.

On Monday,The JIT issued a charge sheet against the PM House, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Law Ministry and others, and alleged that the government machinery was being misused to hamper and hinder its investigations.

However, IB, SECP, NAB and FBR had rejected the allegations.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Joint Investigation Team Thursday, in an ongoing case that has gripped Pakistan and threatened to topple him after the Panama Papers leak last year.

The controversy erupted with the publication of 11.5 million secret documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca documenting the offshore dealings of many of the world´s rich and powerful.

Three of Sharif´s four children — his daughter and presumptive political heir Maryam, and his sons Hasan and Hussein — were implicated.