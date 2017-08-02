Judiciary, executive and parliament should work within their ambit: Raza Rabbani

QUETTA: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday said Judiciary, Executive and Parliament should work within their ambit.

Addressing a seminar, he said: “Executive attacks Parliament, and interfere in the working of judiciary while judiciary tries to overcome Parliament and Executive.

“All these measures have made parliament extremely weak body”.

He said Constitution says government would be run by people’s representatives but Parliament is abolished through martial law or a dictator dismisses democracy through Article 58 2-b.

“Now we have adopted a new process under which elected governments are sent home,” Senate Chairman said he does not want confrontation among institutions but he does understand that Judiciary Executives and Parliament should work within their ambit.

He invited Judiciary Executive Parliament and Establishment on behalf of Senate of Pakistan to hold talks on distribution of power among institutions of Pakistan and ascertaining their limits.