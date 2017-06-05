Justice Khosa takes oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan administered the oath to him in Islamabad on Monday.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remains abroad.

The ceremony was attended by Judges of the apex Court, Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, Senior Lawyers and Law Officers.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court, who wrote a minority judgement in the Panama Papers case disqualifying Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has described Article 62 of the Constitution as a recipe for cleansing the fountainhead of the state’s authority and ensuring clean leadership at the top.