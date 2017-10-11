Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal assumes charge as NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday took charge as Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), expressing resolve to solve the cases the anti-graft body is investigating.

Speaking to Geo News, he said he came up with conclusion while heading the Abbottabad Commission, a panel that probed the killing of al Qaeda chief Osama bin laden in a US raid in Pakistan, and hoped that he would also carry out his new task effectively.

He said he would quit heading the Missing Persons Commissions after submitting its report which was in its final phase. “We have put a lot of hard work in missing persons commission, and will take it to its conclusion.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Sunday notified the appointment of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman NAB after the government and the opposition reached an agreement on his appointment.

“The President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Mr. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, as Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after consultations with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly,” said the notification.

It said the new chairman will serve for a ‘non-extendable’ period of four years ‘from the date he assumes the charge of the office’.

Earlier, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah made the announcement about the new appointment.

Khursheed claimed that the name was finalised in consultation with all the political parties but did not tell whether the PTI had agreed to the choice.Khursheed said Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was suitable for the post of NAB chairman, as he had good reputation.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed the hope that the new chairman will live up to the expectations of the nation.The PPP had proposed the name of Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal for the post of chairman NAB.