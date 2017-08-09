Kaira criticises Nawaz for ending up atop 'container

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday questioned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s intention for taking out the rally from Islamabad to Lahore in the wake of Supreme Court orders that sent him packing.

Speaking to media, he criticised Sharif for repeatedly calling his ouster a conspiracy, “ Mian Sahib must tell who is conspiring against whom, are you taking out the rally against army, judiciary or government,” said he.

The PPP leader asked as to why Nawaz Sharif continues to receive “full protocol” despite the fact he is no longer leader of his party.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court’s decision was being called a conspiracy, although Nawaz Sharif’s had promised he would accept whatever the court decided.

He recalled that Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) was launched against the PPP when the party spoke of a conspiracy.

The PPP leader said Nawaz Sharif himself was responsible for his disqualification because he failed to amend the laws that led to his ouster.

“It was government’s responsibility to carry out accountability not media or the opposition’s,” he said.

Qaira said a disqualified person is not allowed to lead a political party, adding that Nawaz Sharif was entitled to as much security as a former prime minister.

He said government employees should keep in mind that everybody would have to pay for their deeds.