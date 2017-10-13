Karachi: ?Knife man ? attacks 35 years old woman in North Nazimabad

KARACHI: A 35 year old woman on Friday apparently became the 16th victim of a stabbing spree in North Nazimabad, in a first attack that took place outside the Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas triggering fear among the residents.

Sherina, a housemaid, was treated for stab wounds at a private medical facility in North Nazimabad area of the city.

The woman visited the Hydri Police station to register an FIR.

According to preliminary report, a motorcyclist wearing helmet attacked the woman in a street before he sped away.

The police still remain clueless about the identity of the attacker despite announcing Rs1 million reward for information leading to arrest of the attacker.

 

