Karachi: Polling underway for by-elections in PS-114

KARACHI: The polling for by-election in PS 114 Karachi is underway here Sunday.

As many as 27 candidates including Pakistan People s Party’s (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM- Pakistan) Kamran Tessori and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML N) are contesting the by polls.

In May 2013 general elections, Irfanullah Marwat had won the elections but his victory was declared void by the election tribunal in July 2014.

On May 11 the Supreme Court dismissed Marwat’s appeal challenging the ECP’s decision paving the way for the by polls.