Karachi receives heavy rain

KARACHI: Many areas of Karachi received rain with thunder storm in the night on Monday.

The areas which receive heavy rain include Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Airport, Sharae Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, Federal ‘B’ Area, North Karachi, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Garden, M A Jinnah Road, Old Area, I I Chundrigar Road, Clifton, Defence and many other areas.

The rain began in the afternoon in various areas of the city and later it continued with breaks.

Drizzle was also reported in areas located in the suburbs of the ever expanding metropolis.