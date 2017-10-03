Karachi University Professor goes missing

KARACHI: University of Karachi teacher, Professor Dr Muhammad Ismail has gone missing, his family said.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail is Professor at the Islamic Studies (Usool-e-Din) department at the varsity.

According to his family, a few days back some unidentified men arrived at the residence of Dr Ismail at the night and took him forcibly with them.

Security Adviser KU informed that Muhammad Ismail’s spouse reported about the disappearance of the professor few days ago.

Despite knowing about the sudden disappearance of the professor, KU administration remained silent for 15 days.

University’s Vice Chancellor Dr. Ajmal Khan also refused to speak on the matter.

It may be noted here that last month officials of an intelligence agency took three people in custody from university’s staff colony. They were not residents of the staff colony and action was taken on the information provided by culprit Danish of Ansar-ul-Shariah.