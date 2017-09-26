Karachi welcomes Dr Syedna Mufaddal with love and respect

By Hasan Jawwad

“We respect you so much and welcome you here with our hearts. Your presence makes us happy. People around 40 states belong to Bohra community shows their confidence and love with the port city to attend Ashra Mubarka in Pakistan”.

Downtown packed with the community members, hotels, shopping areas and food spots mostly crowded with men and women wearing traditional outfits. Besides all that, the organizers have grand setup for visitors serving, breakfast, lunch and dinner in a prominent ground of Saddar area engaged for that purpose.

Community head Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin conduct the series of sermons to highlight the theme of sacrifice, forgiveness, brotherhood and kindness, qualities that manifest themselves in tragedy that occurred in Karbala.

History repeats itself, Karachi blessed second time with this opportunity during two and a half decades. After Mumbai, Karachi has one of the largest populations of Dawoodi Bohra Community in the world.

Twenty-one years back Syedena Burhan Uddin were here for same practices.

It was a happiest day for the residents of Asif Centre, adjacent to Zaib un Nisa street in Saddar area where Syedena Burhan Uddin paid visit to his followers. The building was decorated with fancy lights and each resident received number of gifts from the hosts.

It was a traditional visit which is arranged by the community as per request of the followers.

After a long time, it is very good sign for Pakistan, especially for Karachi, to host the largest gathering of Islamic New Year planned after 21 years. Everyone shows gratitude and solidarity to promote the Muslim brotherhood.

According to philosophy and theology of Islam and community practices many Karachiites residing in Clifton, Defence, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jouhar, Scheme 33 and many other areas opened their houses for mourners who came across the world.

In solidarity, prominent Sunni scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, political leaders Imran Khan, Siraj-ul-Haq and Farooq Sattar besides Archbishop Joseph Coutts and Rector of St Patrick’s Cathedral Father Mario Rodrigues met Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also expressed their gratitude to the community leader during a meeting. Security beefed up in most of the area while all schools are closed for ten days.