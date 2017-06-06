Karachiites block National Highway in protest against prolonged outages

KARACHI: Residents of Shah Latif Town, Karachi staged protest demonstration against prolonged unannounced load shedding in the locality.

The protesters blocked National Highway, connecting Quaidabad to Gharo and Thatta, near Cattle Colony commonly known as Bhains colony.

They raised slogans against K-Electric and demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to take notice of the unannounced load shedding in the area.

Speaking to The News, a protester said, “There is no light in the area for more than 40 hours. Due to prolonged load shedding we are facing water shortage in this severe heatwave and Ramzan.”

Another protester said, K-Electric has left the residents of the area on the mercy of contractor, who is minting money. “Contractor is running entire system of electricity in the area.”

“We are paying the bills on regular basis and there is no light for more than 40 hours. Our children are crying,” he said.

On Monday, the residents of the area also blocked the National Highway.

When contacted, the media official at K-Electric said they would share the official version shortly.