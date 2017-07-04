Karachi?s bride awaits Indian visa to marry Lucknow love

LUCKNOW: Karachi-based Sadia, 25 and 28-year-old Syed from Lucknow are set to wed on August 1, but their nationalities aren’t allowing them to unite, a report in Times of India stated.

After failing to obtain an Indian visa, Sadia has now sought external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s intervention, it said.

The family had applied to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for a visitor’s visa when the date was fixed for the wedding.

“I’m suffering a lot. The High Commission rejected my application twice, but no explanation was provided. We’ve been trying to get a visa since the past one year,” said Sadia.

Sadia feels the bitter relations between the two countries may be the reason why her family wasn’t granted a visa. “Es beti ki help kariye (Please help this daughter). You are my only hope,” Sadia tweeted to Swaraj, who is yet to respond.

The couple’s alliance was fixed in 2012 when Sadia and her family visited Lucknow. After the marriage was finalised, both families spoke over phone, but never foresaw that the marriage would be at stake because of a visa denial. Syed has also sought Swaraj’s help in overcoming the biggest hurdle in the way of their union.