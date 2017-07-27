'Kashmir liberation movement has entered final phase'

DALLAS: Former minister and current member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Ahmad Raza Quadri has said that liberation movement in Kashmir has entered final phase.

He was addressing a reception gathering at the residence of Mr. Abid Malik, a senior Vice President of Pakistan Society of North Texas.

The reception was attended by Central Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Mirza Tanweer Akhtar Jiral, Dr. Riaz Haider, Attorney Salman Bhojani, the host, Abid Beg and others.

He said that this movement is in the hands of youth and has no foreign power in backing.

The lawmaker said that current political situation in Kashmir should be highlighted and Pakistani and Kashmiri Americans can work towards this goal very effectively.

“Indian government has banned internet in Kashmir, even mobile phone services are banned, they have banned international human rights and UN human rights agencies observers from entering this region,” said he.

This is preventing news of harsh treatment of Indian security forces against civilians coming to the media in west.

He said the Kashmir movement is being spearheaded by the youth without any foreign help.

He said India makes baseless claim that Pakistani establishment is backing this movement.

Ahmed Raza Quadri said though it is Pakistanis national and religious duty to help their brothers and sisters who are facing atrocities from Indian armed forces, Pakistani government does not do more than extending diplomatic and moral support.

He said that Pakistanis and specially Kashmiris living in the west should come out and present the facts on ground realities in Kashmir to international media.

The former minister said: “You can keep your Congressmen and Senators aware of the situation through petitions and by calling their offices, by sending them pictures of brutality by Indian state agencies”

He said social media can be used to keep people informed on the Kashmir issue.

Qadri said overseas Pakistanis have done a lot in progress and prosperity of Pakistani society and “therefore we have pinned great hopes on you”.