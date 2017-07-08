Kashmiris have right of self determination: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on the occasion of Burhan Wani’s death anniversary on Saturday called for giving Kashmiris their right of self determination, the ISPR said in a statement.

The COAS said that Kashmiris have right of self determination and sacrifices of Burhan Wani and generations against Indian atrocities are a testimony of their resolve.

Meanwhile, in occupied Kashmir a complete strike was observed today to commemorate the first death anniversary of popular youth leader Burhan Wani.

Burhan Wani along with two associates was killed by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8 last year. The killing triggered a mass uprising that continues till now.

To prevent people from coming to streets tomorrow the authorities have deployed over 20 000 additional troops and blocked roads with concertina wires. They have also suspended mobile and Internet services.

“Kashmiris hv rt of self determination.Sacrifices of #BurhanWani & generations agst Indian atrocities are a testimony of their resolve”COAS pic.twitter.com/BP7xU2kL1M — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 8, 2017

Curfew and other restrictions have been imposed particularly in central and south districts of the territory. All roads leading to Tral the hometown of Burhan Wani have been sealed. The town has been placed under a strict curfew to prevent a big rally scheduled in the area.

The authorities have impounded thousands of bikes and motorbikes in Pulwama, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian and Srinagar districts. The move is aimed at preventing the youth from participating in rallies during the weeklong protest programmes.

All resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al Moosvi Al Safvi and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai continue to remain in detention or under house arrest.