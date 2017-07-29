Khadija stabbing: Accused Shah Hussain jailed for 7 years

LAHORE: A local court of Lahore has awarded seven years of imprisonment to accused Shah Hussain in Khadija Siddiqui stabbing case.

The court Saturday announced the verdict, reserved on Friday after the prosecution and defence completed their arguments.

The court ordered police to immediately arrest Shah Hussain.

Khadija Siddiqui, student at a private law college, was allegedly attacked by her class fellow Shah Hussain on May 3, 2016 near Shimla Hill where she along with driver had gone to pick her younger sister from school.

Both sisters were about to get into their car when helmet wearing suspect attacked Khadija with knife and stabbed her 23 times leaving her critically injured.

The Civil Lines police had registered a case against Shah Hussain on charges of attempted murder.

The accused is son of an advocate Tanvir Hashmi.