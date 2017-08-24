Khawaja Asif accuses Hussain Haqqani of being behind Trump policy    

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday accused Pakistan’s former ambassador to Washington Hussain Haqqani of authoring US President Donald Trump’s South Asia policy.

In a tweet, the minister called on Asif Ali Zardari, the former presiden and  leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, to “rein in” Hussain Haqqani’s.

 

Responding to Asif’s remarks, the former ambassador, who is a staunch critic of Pakistan’s policy towards Afghanistan, said on Twitter: “Pakistan foreign minister should deal with the policy instead of trying to bully an exiled Pakistani on Twitter”.

 

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States could no longer be silent about Pakistan’s “safe havens” for militants and warned it had much to lose by continuing to “harbor terrorists”.

Trump also threatened to cut off Pakistan’s aid for providing “safe havens” to militants.

 

