Khawaja Asif calls for audit of Shaukat Khanum donations invested abroad

SIALKOT: Senior PML-N leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said Imran Khan should provide a complete money trail and details of his assets, demanding PTI chairman explain how his party received foreign funding.

Addressing a press conference, he said audit of seven million dollars that were donated for Shaukat Khanum should also be provided as the money was invested in Muscat and France.

The defence minister said Nawaz Sharif presented himself for accountability thrice before the Supreme Court and the JIT.

He said instead of running from accountability, Imran Khan should also answer the questions about his assets. “If Nawaz Sharif could be asked about his assets, then why not Imran Khan who continues to receive money from his former wife”.

“Imran must not hide behind Shaukat Khanum. We will not let him run away,” said he.