Khawaja Asif seeks salaries record of PTI members

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Member National Assembly has sought the record of amount of salaries including all the allowances and perks drawn by the PTI members during resignation period.

Khawaja Asif who also sworn in as federal minister Friday, has sought this record of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members for the period of their resignations from their membership in 2014, under Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 (XCVI of 2002) from National Assembly Secretariat.

He sought this information in his letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and also requested for provision of detail of amount deposited by each said member in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Khawaja Asif has also asked the member-wise comparative statement in respect of the said period containing all type of payments admissible being a member; amount drawn and amount deposited in the said fund.

The letter addressed to the speaker by Khawaja Asif further inquired about whether each of the said member deposited whole amount of their salary including all other allowances and perks drawn during the period in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund; if not, member-wise amount saved by them in the said fund.