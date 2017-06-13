Khawaja Asif targets Firdous Ashiq Awan in fresh attack on  PTI

Dfence Minister Khawaja Muhamamd Asif on Tuesday drew strong criticism for his remarks that were seen an attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf female leaders Shireen Mazari and Firdous Ashiq Awan.

While targeting Imran Khan for welcoming PPP defectors, minister said on Twitter “There is silver lining for IK, Tractor trolly & newly acquired dumper can b used for hauling political garbage..no additional effort/expense”

There is silver lining for IK, Tractor trolly & newly acquired dumper can b used for hauling political garbage..no additional effort/expense — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) June 12, 2017

Last year, an ugly situation developed in the National Assembly when Asif referred to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) Dr Shireen Mazari as “tractor trolly”.

“Please ask this tractor trolley to sit down,” Khawaja Asif had asked the speaker when Dr Shireen Mazari and PTI members were continuously trying to interrupt him during his speech on the budget, prompting opposition parties to stage a walk out from the house.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expunged the remarks and later Khawaja Muhamamd Asif had to tender an unconditional apology.

PPP leaders Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal and Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Noor Alam Khan recently joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, dealing a blow to the PPP in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkha just a year before the general election.

The war of words between the PTI and PMLN has intensified in the wake of Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

