Khawaja Asif terms Donald Trump?s tweet ?positive?

SIALKOT: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has termed Donald Trump’s latest tweet regarding Pakistan ‘positive’, saying the relation between Islamabad and Washington is off to a good start after affirmative statement from the US President.

Speaking to Geo News exclusively in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan always suffered losses in its relationship with the United States. He said, “Pakistan has been cooperating with the US for many years. However, we always suffered losses in its relationship with Washington.”

However, Asif termed President Trump’s tweet, in which he lauded Pakistan efforts in rescuing US-Canadian hostages from Taliban captivity, ‘positive’ saying the relations between Islamabad and Washington is off to a good start.

Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

The foreign minister went on to say the nature of the relationship between two countries will become clearer after visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis later this month.