Khawaja Asif will be interim prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has decided to bring in Khawaja Muhammad Asif as an interim prime minister for a few weeks before electing Shahbaz Sharif to the post.

According to Geo News, Most PMLN leaders and members of Sharif family have agreed on Khawaja Asif’s name as the interim prime minister.

The former defence minister, who is considered one of the most trusted allies of Nawaz Sharif, is likely to be made prime minister of the country for 45 days, Geo News reported.

Asif has held a series of key positions within the PML-N since 1991. He was elected to the National Assembly from Sialkot.