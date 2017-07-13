Khursheed Shah warns govt against confrontation with institutions

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday said Nawaz Sharif has lost moral right to remain the prime minister, urging him to nominate another candidate for the office so that the government could complete its five year term.

Addressing a press conference, he warned the government against confrontation with the judiciary and said the PPP would stand by the state institutions. “Times have changes, and it’s no longer 90s,” he said.

He said the N-League adopted police of confrontation with institutions and it was the PPP which shouldered the blame for being a friendly opposition in 2014.

He said the PPP didn’t exert pressure on the JIT and wanted the investigating panel to carry out its responsibilities independently.

“When Shahbaz Sharif is asked about Qatari prince, he says he doesn’t know. When the same question is posed to Nawaz Sharif, he says Hassan and Hussain can answer,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s work visa was a cause of shame for the entire nation.

Khursheed Shah said the PMLN harmed the state by vilifying state institutions. He said the rulers did not work during the last four years and people would release it once they are gone.