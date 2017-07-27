Kidnapped BHE Secretary returns home

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Higher Education (BHE) Secretary Abdullah Jan, who was kidnapped on March 15, 2017 safely reached home on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

Abdullah Jan was on his way to work on March 15, 2017 when unknown kidnappers abducted him at gunpoint from Quetta’s Sabzal Road area.

Talking to media on Wednesday evening, Abdullah Jan’ son Attiq Khan revealed that his father has returned home safely after four months.

He was abducted when sixth population census was underway in the country after 19 years.

Details of his recovery were not immediately available, nor was information of who had taken the BHE Secretary. Law enforcement agencies are fighting to combat the menace of terrorism against the miscreants in the province.