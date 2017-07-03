Kiramni alleges JIT of taking U-Turn from mandate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Asif Kirmani on Monday accused the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of taking a U-Turn from its mandate of probing Sharif Family’s London properties.

He was talking to media persons outside Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) where he accompanied PM’s son Hassan Nawaz on his third appearance before the six-member probe body.

He said that the JIT has hired services of a London-based law firm on a heavy price. Law firm taken on board to benefit whom, he questioned.

The JIT report would remain inconclusive unless the statement of Qatari prince is incorporated in it, Kirmani added. Why the JIT is avoiding going to Qatar, it is not on North Pole, he asked.

Meanwhile, former prime minister of Qatar Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabar Al-Thani has written another letter to the JIT to provide him the schedule for its visit to Doha.

It is the third letter that the Qatari prince has written to the JIT on the same subject where he has informed the team that he would welcome it in his office and verify all the contents and facts that he wrote in his letter that was produced in the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard to his family’s business association with the Sharif family of Pakistan.

The JIT is bound to submit its final report on July 10 as the apex court has told the body that no extension shall be given.