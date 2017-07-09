Kirmani raises serious concerns over two JIT members

ISLAMABAD: Two of the members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), constituted by the Supreme Court, are “enemies of Nawaz Sharif”, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs on Saturday.

Asif Kirmani said that the link between the between PTI chief Imran Khan and the JIT is an established fact.

He said that everyone knows whom State Bank of Pakistan’s Amer Aziz and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) representative Bilal Rasool support.

He went on to say that Imran had been making efforts to come into power using JIT.

Kirmani also questioned the selection of JIT members.

He said if the Al-Thani’s statement is not included in the JIT report it would be considered as incomplete.

The JIT would submit its final report to the Supreme Court on July 10.