Knife attacks aimed at spreading fear: IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Police A.D. Khawaja on Tuesday said knife attacks in the city were aimed at harassing and terrorizing women.

Addressing the passing-out parade at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Training Center, Razzaqabad, Khawaja said, “I congratulate all the passengers who have passed out, you must be proud that you are recruited on merit.

The public looks up to the police forces and you have to live up to its expectations.”

A.D Khawaja said in the near future, police’s role will be such that all will seek pride in it.

He stated that the responsibility that the police are entrusted with is rather difficult and challenging.

However, the police will overcome all the challenges it faces.

Later, talking to the media, he said IG Sindh said that the purpose of stabbings in the city was to create panic in women, but the police are investigating the matter in every possible aspect.