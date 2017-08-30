KP launches electric, solar rickshaws in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced electric and solar rickshaws in the provincial metropolis.

The environment-friendly, comfortable and economic rickshaws meeting the requirements of the modern era have been introduced for first time in Peshawar.

The electric and solar rickshaws were inaugurated by the Special Assistant to CM for Transport and Mass-Transit, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the operation of electric and solar rickshaws will help save foreign exchange for both the province and the country as these vehicles are highly economically viable and will save petrol.

These electric rickshaws have been imported from China and Transport Department had permitted them in larger public interest.