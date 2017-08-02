KPK CM refutes allegations made by Gulalai

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Wednesday strongly denied the allegations of corruption leveled by former member of Pakistan ehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai.

KPK Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in a statement said that Gulalai had leveled baseless allegations to defame the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government.

He further said that said that once Ayesha Gulalai had approached and demanded ticket for NA-01 which was rejected then she threatened to leave the party.

While defending PTI chief Imran Khan, Khattak said Gulalai is defaming the party chief as her demands based on personal interests were not fulfilled, adding that false accusations do not pose any threat to PTI ‘s government in KPK, it will complete its tenure, said the statement.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, the PTI MNA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced to quit the party, calling for an inquiry into her allegations against the former cricketer to send her “inappropriate”text messages and KPKCM’s corruption in the province.