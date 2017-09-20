Kulsoom Nawaz admitted for third ?comprehensive? surgery

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was admitted in hospital here on Wednesday evening for the third surgery as part of her throat cancer treatment.

Her husband, Nawaz Sharif and children, Hasan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz, accompanied her to the hospital.

Maryam Nawaz tweeted a short video clip which showed Nawaz Sharif holding his wife’s hand and helping her walk towards the hospital.

A hospital source told Geo News: “This is Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s third and more extensive surgery from the last two surgeries. It’s likely she will stay overnight in the hospital.”

This is the third time Kulsoom Nawaz has been admitted to the hospital for surgery related to her throat cancer treatment. The second surgery was in order to take out diseased lymph nodes from her chest. The first surgery was on the side of her neck while the latest surgery will be the most comprehensive yet and doctors decided to conduct the third surgery after she responded well to the first two rounds.

It’s understood that doctors operating on Begum Kulsoom Nawaz are specialists in heart and chest surgery. The family had been pondering to take her to the US for treatment but decided to continue with the team of British doctors as it is progressing well.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain Safdar arrived in London on Monday evening to be with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. Maryam left for London immediately after making the victory speech after result of NA120 was announced in which Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was declared a winner. She led a successful campaign in the constituency.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has said that he will return to Pakistan once the initial treatment of Kulsoom Nawaz is completed.

Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, arrived in London on Wednesday to inquire about the health of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif and Zahid Hamid also inquired about her health at Hasan Nawaz’s flat over the weekend.