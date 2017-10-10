Kulsoom Nawaz ready to undergo first chemotherapy

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz on twitter shared a picture of her mother Kulsoom Nawaz on her hospital bed, where she was about to receive her first chemotherapy session.

Maryam shared the picture with caption, “Ami being prepared for her first chemotherapy session.”

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz was reportedly suffering from cancer and is  undergoing treatment in London.

Maryam in her tweet also thanked the supported for their valuable prayers for Kulsoom Nawaz.

She said, “Thank you for your valuable prayers for her. Means a lot to us.”

She also tweeted 

Maryam Nawaz’s tweet about her proceeding into first chemotherapy quickly received over 163 comments within few minutes of the tweeting from well wishers and supporters all across Pakistan and the world.

