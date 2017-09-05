Kulsoom would emerge as victorious in NA-120 by-polls: Maryam

LAHORE : Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday claimed that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will win the upcoming NA-120 by-election with a thumping majority.

While speaking to female members of National and Provincial assemblies and PML-N workers in a meeting at Model Town, held in connection with NA-120 here, she instructed to further expedite the campaign and eulogized workers’ efforts for corner meetings in NA-120.

While lauding the efforts of PML-N workers to gear up the campaign of upcoming NA-120 by-polls, she announced to visit the constituency herself and assured to resolve workers’ issues on priority basis.

Maryam told the gathering that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz would soon be among them.

Meanwhile, on this occasion, the participants assured Maryam for their fullest cooperation and support to winthe NA-120 by-election.

Maryam Nawaz is running the campaign for her ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz, a PML-N candidate for NA-120 by-poll.