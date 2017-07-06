Lady police officer who saluted Maryam served legal notice

ISLAMABAD: Arsala Saleem, the lady police officer who saluted Maryam Nawaz upon her arrival at Federal Judicial Academy to appear before JIT, has been served a legal notice.

The legal notice was served by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s advocate Amna Ali.

Amna Ali in the legal notice questions the capacity in which police officer Arsala saluted Maryam Nawaz, as the latter does not hold any government office.

Amna Ali advocate in the legal notice has asked SSP Arsala to apologise before print and electronic media and explain her act within 15 days time otherwise the lawyer has the right to file application for initiation of legal proceedings against Arsala.

Ms Arsala serves as SSP Golra police station in Islamabad.

Addressing the SSP, Amna Ali said: “Please find the legal notice on behalf of tax payer citizens of Pakistan.”

Legal notice further says that as a citizen of Pakistan, member of Islamabad Bar Association and Islamabad High Court Bar Association “I have personal, as well as public reservation that under which authority you salute Mst Maryam Nawaz who is not holding any office even was called upon as an accused for investigation to appear before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted under the order of Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan. For being the civil servant who is serving as an SSP in the ICT police, fetching salary, allowances and other facilities from the tax payer money of the citizen of this country.” Amna Ali advocate addressing Ms Arsala said in the legal notice please explain the reason of your above mention act which created agony and mental shock to public at large also why your this act cannot be considered as illegal in favor of an accused.

PTI Chief Imran Khan had also questioned official protocol for Maryam as she does not hold any public office.